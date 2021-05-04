A new police search is taking place in County Down for Lisa Dorrian, who has been missing, presumed murdered, for 16 years.

Ms Dorrian was 25 when she disappeared after attending a party at a caravan park in the seaside village of Ballyhalbert, County Down.

Ponds at the Clay Pits in Ballyhalbert are being searched on Tuesday.

Det Supt Jason Murphy said he believed only one or two people know where Ms Dorrian's body is.