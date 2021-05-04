Tributes paid to Arlene Foster at Stormont

Arlene Foster came to face to face today with those party colleagues who helped oust her as party leader.

The outgoing first minister cut a lonely figure on the benches where she once ruled.

She sat in the Stormont chamber - socially and politically distant - from those one-time loyal supporters who signed a letter of no confidence in her leadership forcing her to quit.

Mrs Foster acknowledged the good wishes from her political opponents across the floor, as those behind and beside her stayed silent on her departure.