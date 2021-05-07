Solving the mystery of an 80-year-old plane crash

Students in Londonderry are helping to solve the mystery around a World War Two RAF plane crash that happened almost 80 years ago.

Foyle College pupils and aviation archaeologists unearthed fragments of a Bristol Beaufort aircraft on Saturday.

The plane crashed outside Ballykelly, County Londonderry, on 30 April 1942, killing three crew members.

They were Flt Lt Richard Holdsworth, 31, Flt Sgt Stanley Chadwick and Flt Lt Duncan Livingstone, both 22.

The crew had been involved in a parachute training exercise.

Those involved with the dig plan to raise funds for a memorial to the men.

Foyle College aviation team are also planning to hold a commemoration service for the men and to travel to the RAF Museum in London to meet relatives of the crew.

