For the second Ramadan in a row, Northern Ireland’s Muslim community has had to break the fast apart.

Belfast Islamic Centre has hosted iftars, the evening meal which breaks the fast, for more than 40 years.

But with Ramadan – considered one of the holiest months of Islam – now falling twice during the coronavirus pandemic, the community has found a new way to come together by distributing iftar packs to vulnerable families.

Video journalist: Jess Black