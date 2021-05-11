Ten people killed in west Belfast almost 50 years ago in the wake of an Army operation were "entirely innocent", an inquest has found.

Nine of the victims were killed by the Army, but the coroner could not definitively say who shot the tenth.

The families of those killed gathered at a press conference in west Belfast after Mrs Justice Keegan delivered her findings.

John Teggart, son of victim Daniel Teggart, said: "I want to speak directly to the people of Britain at this moment. Can you imagine what would happen if the British soldiers murdered 10 unarmed civilians on the streets of London, Liverpool or Birmingham?

"What would you expect, an investigation? Would you expect justice? Or would you be happy for them to get an amnesty?"

