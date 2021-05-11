The killing of 10 people in Ballymurphy in August 1971 have been described as "shameful" by a former army chief.

Lord Dannatt, the former chief of the general staff, served with the Army in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

Nine of the Ballymurphy victims were killed by the Army, but the coroner could not definitively say who shot the tenth.

She said all were "entirely innocent".

"There is no getting away that these 10 deaths should not have happened," Lord Dannatt told BBC Newsline.

The Ministry of Defence has said it recognised "how difficult" the proceedings had been for families and said it would take time to consider the findings of the inquest.

