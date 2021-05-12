'We simply don't have enough beds,' says NI doctor

Major change is required if Northern Ireland's emergency departments are to avoid another "exceptionally difficult" winter, a senior consultant has warned.

Dr Brendan Lavery, who works for the Western Health Trust, said "standing still is not an option".

He spoke to health correspondent Marie-Louise Connolly as BBC News NI was granted special access to the emergency department at Altnagelvin Hospital.

"We simply don't have enough beds to admit patients to," he said.

The Department of Health said it was "a very challenging time" for staff "with Covid-19 restrictions impacting on an already fragile system".

