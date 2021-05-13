The families of the 10 people killed in Ballymurphy in 1971 have received a letter of apology from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In the letter, Mr Johnson said he unequivocally accepted the findings of the coroner and was "truly sorry" for what happened "on those terrible few days in Ballymurphy".

John Teggart, whose father Daniel was among the victims, said the families were angry at how the prime minister and government had handled the apology.