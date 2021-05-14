Northern Ireland Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has been elected leader of the Democratic Unionist Party.

He succeeds Arlene Foster, who steps down as party leader on 28 May and will then leave her role as Northern Ireland first minister at the end of June.

Mr Poots beat MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to take on the top post in the party.

He said there are the opportunities to make Northern Ireland a great place going into the future "are immense".