Prime Minister Boris Johnson has publicly apologised to the families of the 10 people killed in Ballymurphy in 1971.

Last week an inquest found that the victims who were shot during an Army operation in west Belfast were "entirely innocent".

Mr Johnson had written to the families to apologise but they rejected that and called on him to meet them.

On Wednesday he began prime minister's questions by reading the names of the 10 victims into the public record.

