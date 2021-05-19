Duchess of Cornwall gives Bangor book club royal seal of approval
The Duchess of Cornwall has given the royal seal of approval to a County Down book club that is named in her honour.
The Camilla Club was founded at the Kilcooley Women's Centre in Bangor to keep the women connected over lockdown.
Its reading list is based on the duchess's own book recommendations.
The visit came during Prince Charles and Camilla's tour of Northern Ireland to mark its centenary year.
