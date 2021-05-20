SpaceX Starlink satellites spotted in sky above NI

SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites have been visible over the Northern Ireland this week.

The satellites have been described as resembling fairy lights, a train of stars or a string of pearls moving across the night sky.

The space exploration venture SpaceX is owned by Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur.

Its Starlink project is designed to provide internet connections through a network of private satellites orbiting Earth.

It serves over 10,000 customers and prioritises people living in areas where there is no access to high-speed internet.

But astronomers are concerned that the project could have a detrimental effect on their work.

The Royal Astronomical Society says satellite constellations such as Starlink interfere with sensitive radio telescopes and research at observatories.