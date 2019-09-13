Experiencing domestic abuse through virtual reality

A film maker has created a virtual reality (VR) film to raise awareness of the impact of domestic abuse on victims.

Lucy Baxter, the film's creator, said she wanted to provide an immersive experience to train those who come into contact with abuse victims.

Ms Baxter, director of domestic abuse charity Mental Abuse Matters and a film practice lecturer at Queen’s University Belfast is using Mental Abuse Matters as her PhD subject.

"Conveying emotional abuse is difficult, it's a very subtle form of behaviour," she said.

"I wanted to do something new and cutting edge and meaningful that would really get you inside the body of a victim."

The film, which is funded by Future Screens NI, is being piloted in healthcare settings and she hopes it can also be used by those working in the criminal justice systems.

Video journalist: Emily McGarvey