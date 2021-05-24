Coronavirus: NI leisure industry reopens after lockdown
People have been enjoying themselves again as Northern Ireland's indoor leisure, tourism and hospitality industry reopened to the public for the first time this year.
Monday's reopening followed a five-month lockdown which began in December to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Business owners and their staff are looking forward to getting back to work, even though it's not quite back to business as usual just yet.
