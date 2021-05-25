Exactly three weeks after the partition of Ireland took legal effect in May 1921, voters in Northern Ireland went to the polls to elect a new parliament in Belfast.

The election was keenly contested by unionists, who saw the vote as an opportunity to confirm support for the new Irish border and gain political dominance in the new parliament.

Nationalists and republicans vehemently opposed the border and hoped a strong turnout from their supporters would show the strength of opposition to partition.

As part of the BBC's centenary coverage, BBC Newsline reporter Mark Simpson looks back at the results of Northern Ireland's first election which took place on 24 May 1921.

