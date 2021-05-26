Levi Taylor is 21. He loves watching Disney films and singing. He loved school, but he didn't get to celebrate his last day there due to Covid-19.

Before the pandemic, he and his older brother Nathan had access to some day opportunities - places and schemes where they had activities and interaction.

But they were suspended as the impact of Covid was felt.

Levi and Nathan both have autism and severe learning difficulties.

Their mother, Kathryn, said she felt they had been abandoned during lockdown.

In a statement, the Southern Trust said efforts were "ongoing to rebuild learning disability day opportunities in conjunction with the community and voluntary sector, local councils and transport providers.

"The trust is working with the independent and third sector providers to increase availability and flexibility of short break options."

Read more here.