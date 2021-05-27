Smile - these birds are on kestrel camera.

This unusual nest built on a quarry site on the border between counties Cavan and Fermanagh is being live-streamed online.

Two discreet cameras have been installed at the nest, where two birds have made their home for the past three years.

It is hoped the cameras can help with studying the birds and their chicks, with kestrels a species deemed at risk of extinction in Ireland.