New Democratic Unionist Party leader Edwin Poots has paid tribute to former DUP leader Arlene Foster and said the DUP will now be face a "titanic struggle of an election".

Some members of his party have criticised the way Mrs Foster was ousted as leader last month.

She told BBC Newscast her departure was "even by DUP standards, pretty brutal".

Mr Poots said she was one of the "most foremost women in unionist and British politics".

Speaking on Thursday night he added that the polls were against the party, but they would "come out fighting".