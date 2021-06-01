A Presbyterian minister in County Antrim is to step down over the church's decision to deny same-sex couples full membership.

Rev Ian Carton, of Whitehead Presbyterian, is thought to be the first minister to leave over the move.

In 2018, the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) decided to deny full membership to anyone in a same-sex relationship.

Rev Carton said it was a policy he "couldn't live with" and that he no longer "felt at home" in the church.

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland said it was aware Rev Carton had indicated he would be seeking to leave his role.

"When that point comes, we would want to wish Ian well for the future and thank him for the service he has given, particularly to our congregation in Whitehead over these past years," a spokesperson said.

