Fourteen people reported to Northern Ireland's Public Prosecution Service (PPS) after Black Lives Matter protests last year will not be prosecuted.

They were referred to the PPS for potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Belfast and Londonderry

Sipho Sibanda, who was part of the group, said demonstrators "just wanted our voices to be heard".

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has repeated the chief constable's apology for any "anger, upset and frustration caused".

The PPS said there was "no reasonable prospect of conviction for any offence".

