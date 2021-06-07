A "torn-hay-do" dust devil has been spotted in County Tyrone.

John Paul Devlin, from Brockagh, filmed the spiral of hay - known as a dust devil - in his neighbour's field.

He said: "My son came running in saying: 'There’s a tornado in the field next door!'"

Mr Devlin's three children were amazed.

"They were talking about Wizard of Oz, they were talking about aliens," he said.

Dust devils form on warm, sunny days and are relatively unusual.

"I've shown the video to a lot of people of the older generation and they haven't seen it before either," said Mr Devlin.

"They said it was a sign of good weather."