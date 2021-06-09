Four small words have been making a difference for some people in Belcoo, County Fermanagh.

"How are you feeling?" is the question community pharmacists have been posing to their customers, regular and new, in an attempt to create conversation about mental health.

Nicola Martin moved to Northern Ireland from England in 2017 and has suffered from mental health problems since she was 11 years old.

She says being asked how she is feeling has been really helpful.

"I didn't have to hide," she tells BBC News NI.

"I could say: 'I'm all right today' or: 'I don't feel that good today' and the reasons why."

For information about organisations which offer support, please visit the BBC Action Line website.