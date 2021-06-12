A group of young people have decided to combat loneliness by getting together to watch the sun rise from Northern Ireland's north coast.

Chloe Mullan, 24, who set up Sunrise Social North Coast, was due to move to Australia but her plans were thwarted by the pandemic.

She was inspired by an initiative in Australia and decided to do the same herself at home.

Having started the group on her own, Chloe now has volunteers to help welcome newcomers and organise the events.

She says it is all about "building a community".

There are Sunrise Social clubs springing up throughout Northern Ireland including Belfast and counties Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone.

BBC News NI went along to a recent Sunrise Social at Whiterocks Beach in Portrush, County Antrim.

Saturday 5 June was the group's third session and they plan to visit a different beach every week, Covid-19 restrictions permitting.

Video journalist: Amy Stewart