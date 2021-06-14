Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy said his party had sought assurances from the new leadership of the DUP that they would honour commitments made regarding Irish language provision.

He said it was now clear the DUP was not going to honour those commitments.

"We have run out of road," he told a press briefing at Stormont on Monday afternoon.

"We have told both governments we need a resolution to this, we want a resolution to this."

