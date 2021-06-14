Arlene Foster: Michelle O'Neill bids first minister farewell
Michelle O'Neill has commended Arlene Foster for her "years of public service".
Ms O'Neill, who lost her position as joint head of the NI Executive with the resignation of Mrs Foster as first minister, said they had a common challenge in that they had "to deal with the additional burden of misogyny".
Ms O'Neill said said she hoped Mrs Foster could now spend some "special time" with family.
