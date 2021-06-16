Brandon Lewis urges against Leo Varadkar unity 'rhetoric'
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has urged people to dial down the rhetoric after the Tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) Leo Varadkar said he believed a united Ireland could happen in his lifetime.
Mr Varadkar, the leader of Fine Gael, part of the Republic of Ireland's coalition government, said "no one group can have a veto on Ireland's future".
He also said the views of unionists should be "acknowledged and respected".
On Wednesday, Brandon Lewis responded to a question on the comments from DUP MP Gavin Robinson, who described them as "deeply unhelpful".
