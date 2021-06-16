Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said the NI Protocol can "create an opportunity" for local producers, but it needed to work in a "proper, flexible, pragmatic way".

Mr Lewis was answering a question in the House of Commons from SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood about what he was doing to promote the benefits of the mechanism, which was part of the Brexit deal to ensure the flow of trade and goods across the Irish border.

Mr Eastwood asked Mr Lewis what he and Brexit minister Lord Frost "think is wrong" with Londonderry-made Doherty's sausages.

Mr Lewis joked and motioned to his stomach as he responded that he has been able to enjoy sausages from across Northern Ireland "from time to time".