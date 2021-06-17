The nominations of Paul Givan and Michelle O'Neill as Northern Ireland's first and deputy first ministers were confirmed in the Northern Ireland Assembly on Thursday.

It comes after a deal was done ending a stalemate over Irish language laws, with the UK government saying it will legislate if Stormont does not.

It is understood, however, the assembly nomination took place amid strong opposition from DUP MLAs and MPs.

Edwin Poots called Mr Givan's nomination "a win for unionism but not just unionism, we'll win for everyone because we will make this place a better place for everyone".