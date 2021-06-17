Edwin Poots 'didn't have any actual plan or strategy'
Former DUP MP and party colleague, Emma Little-Pengelly has said Edwin Poots 'didn't have any actual plan or strategy' as part of his leadership.
She told BBC NI's The View programme that the legacy of his leadership will be that the UK government will underwrite the Irish Language legislation and cultural package.
Mr Poots resigned on Thursday as leader of DUP after just 21 days.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Northern Ireland