When Edwin Poots emerged from a meeting of DUP party officers, his political fate was unknown to anyone outside the party's headquarters.

It later emerged that he had resigned as DUP leader after a revolt of party members.

But when he stepped into the east Belfast street, the waiting press were waiting to ask what had happened inside.

BBC News NI's Political Correspondent Jayne McCormack managed to ask seven questions to Mr Poots - all of which went unanswered - in the 11 seconds it took from him leaving the building to reaching his car.