A group of open-water swimmers from County Down has become the first all-female relay team to swim a treacherous stretch of water between Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The Dál Riata Channel - between the Mull of Kintyre and the County Antrim coastline - covers a distance of 17km.

However, due to strong currents, the actual swimming distance was 35.3km.

Jane Reilly, Grace McLaughlin, Gillian Segasby and Nuala Glynn completed the swim in just over eight hours.

