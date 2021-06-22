Edwin Poots: 'I will dust myself down, and pick myself up'
Outgoing Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Edwin Poots reflects on his departure as party leader and the events that led to it.
He also said the UK government has "promised that there will be a significant win" on the Northern Ireland Protocol.
He told BBC News NI he had "received assurances" from Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis and that they could emerge in early July.
Read more here.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Northern Ireland