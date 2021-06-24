A process has been agreed to move forward on Northern Ireland legacy issues, the British and Irish governments have said.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC) on Thursday.

It is a body set up to promote cooperation between the UK and Ireland and brings together representatives from both sides of the Irish Sea.

Simon Coveney described the decision on legacy issues as "the most substantive" taken at Thursday's meeting.

