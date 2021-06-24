Climate change: Lord Deben warns Stormont instability could affect targets
Political instability at Stormont could hinder necessary moves on climate change in Northern Ireland, according to the head of the UK's top climate body.
Lord Deben chairs the Climate Change Committee which advises devolved administrations and central government on emissions cuts and targets.
He said Northern Ireland was "further behind the curve" than it ought to be.
He blamed the three year collapse of Stormont over a renewable heat scandal.
