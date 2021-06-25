Adults in County Armagh hear recordings of themselves from 1968
Dozens of recordings of children from County Armagh being interviewed in 1968 have been played back to the participants who are now in their 60s.
The recordings were recently uncovered by the Ulster Folk Museum.
Children in Derrytrasna got the opportunity to compare dialects from different eras.
