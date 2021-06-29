"I was struggling mentally and heard about the Crisis Cafe"
Referrals to mental health services are likely to rise significantly due to "the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions to everyday life".
That is according Health Minister Robin Swann, but he is warning that providing more help will need big money from the executive.
Earlier today he launched a 10-year mental health strategy.
In Newry, a community cafe is taking a proactive approach to help young people.
