'NI and GB have been severed by the Protocol'

A High Court judge in Belfast has ruled that the Northern Ireland Protocol is lawful.

A group of unionist politicians, including Arlene Foster and Lord Trimble, had challenged the protocol in judicial review proceedings.

They claimed it was unlawful because it conflicts with the 1998 Good Friday Agreement and the Acts of Union.

Others pursuing the lead judicial review case included former Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken, TUV leader Jim Allister, former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib and Baroness Hoey.

Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib said the Protocol has "actually broken the union of the United Kingdom".

