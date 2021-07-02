The brother of a man killed on Bloody Sunday says the decision to drop murder cases against two ex-soldiers will be challenged.

One of the Army veterans - know as Soldier F - was to be prosecuted over the deaths of James Wray and William McKinney on Bloody Sunday in Londonderry in January 1972.

The other - referred to as Soldier B - was facing a charge of killing 15-year-old Daniel Hegarty in Londonderry in July 1972.

Prosecutors have reviewed the cases and decided that some evidence that was due to be used in the trials was not likely to be deemed admissible in court.

Mr McKinney's brother Michael McKinney says the decision is a "damning indictment of the British justice system".

