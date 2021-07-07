BBC News

Covid-19: a mobile vaccine clinic has opened at Queen's University

A mobile vaccine clinic has opened in the Whitla Hall at Queen's University Belfast.

It is part of a continued push to give a Covid-19 vaccine to everyone aged 18 and over.

The clinic in south Belfast will be open from 10:00 BST to 18:00 every day until Saturday for any adult who has not yet received a first dose of any vaccine.

It is offering doses of the Pfizer jab.

Northern Ireland