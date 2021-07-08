Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the prime minister, Boris Johnson, is pretending the NI Protocol is "somebody else's problem".

In his first visit to NI as Labour leader, he said trust was essential if the UK and EU were to move forward.

He added that Mr Johnson was trying to "take people in NI as fools".

Sir Keir said the government should opt for a veterinary agreement with the EU to help solve the problems over the protocol.

