Flying over the controversial Belfast bonfire

Two Stormont ministers have begun legal action against police for refusing to assist in the removal of a contentious loyalist bonfire.

It is located in the unionist Tiger's Bay area, close to an interface with the nationalist New Lodge.

Last week, police said the Adam Street bonfire was one of a small number causing concern.

However, they are refusing to help contractors remove the bonfire as they say to do so would risk disorder.

