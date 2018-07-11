Huge Edgarstown bonfire in Portadown collapses

A Sinn Féin councillor has said it's "a miracle no one was killed" after a bonfire collapsed onto a road on Friday night.

The Edgarstown bonfire in Portadown, County Armagh, was lit as part of Eleventh Night celebrations.

“Nearby residents, drivers and homes were placed in serious danger as this bonfire came crashing down on to a main road," said cllr Paul Duffy.

In a post on Facebook, the committee who arrange the Edgarstown bonfire said it makes "no apology for ensuring the Boyne commemoration is continued in the tradition of lighting bonfires".

"We look forward to continuing our annual cultural celebrations over the next week," it added.