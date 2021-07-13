Gyasi Sheppy has had "a crazy couple of months".

The 30-year-old former health worker from Lisburn landed his dream job as a presenter for the BBC's Cbeebies television channel in May, making his first appearance this week.

Gyasi has joined the presenting team in the CBeebies House, where his co-presenters include Dodge the dog.

Speaking to BBC News NI, he said stepping into a BBC studio for the first time was "absolutely surreal".

"I felt at home, but I also felt like I was going to wake up and tell my mum I had a mad dream that I got a job at CBeebies," he said.

Footage courtesy of BBC CBeebies.