'Am in a dream?' - New CBeebies NI presenter pm his dream job
Gyasi Sheppy has had "a crazy couple of months".
The 30-year-old former health worker from Lisburn landed his dream job as a presenter for the BBC's Cbeebies television channel in May, making his first appearance this week.
Gyasi has joined the presenting team in the CBeebies House, where his co-presenters include Dodge the dog.
Speaking to BBC News NI, he said stepping into a BBC studio for the first time was "absolutely surreal".
"I felt at home, but I also felt like I was going to wake up and tell my mum I had a mad dream that I got a job at CBeebies," he said.
Footage courtesy of BBC CBeebies.
