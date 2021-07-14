A County Antrim woman who suffered perinatal mental health issues says she thought she was part of an "experiment" after being admitted to a psychiatric unit.

Justine Lewis, 34 , suffered postpartum psychosis following the birth of her daughter Willow in 2019.

Northern Ireland is the only region in the UK which does not have a specialist mother and baby unit to help women diagnosed with the condition.

Ms Lewis told BBC News NI it was a “big shock” for her and her family because there was no history of mental illness.

