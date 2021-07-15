This is a further insult to victims'
Stormont parties must engage collectively and put their "best foot forward" to oppose government plans to end Troubles-related prosecutions, First Minister Paul Givan has said.
His party leader and others will meet Secretary of State Brandon Lewis on Friday about the proposals.
Mr Givan described the plans as a "further insult to victims".
He also called on Sinn Féin to take its seats at Westminster.
- Northern Ireland