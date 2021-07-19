NI Water has asked the public to reduce water use as the system is under extreme pressure due to an increase in demand over recent days.

It said it had pumped 740 million litres of water into the system on Saturday - an increase of about 30% on an average day.

Tankers are moving millions of litres to keep reservoirs topped up.

Des Nevin, customer and operations director at NI Water, said: "We're asking people not to do things that are not necessary - in other word,s the watering of gardens, the filling of paddling pools, the washing of your car."

