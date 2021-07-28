In April this year, Ciaran Campbell was one of 115 people on Northern Ireland's organ transplant waiting list.

When he was six weeks old his two kidneys began to fail because of a condition called congenital nephrotic syndrome.

He received a kidney transplant from a five-year-old girl called Ashley who had recently died.

Ciaran, who is now 33, said: “I’m only able to tell you this story today because of that wonderful gift I received all those years ago.”

A deceased kidney donation has a lower chance of long-term success than a live kidney donation.

Almost 25 years on from his original transplant, Ciaran, from Dungannon in County Tyrone, began to feel the effects of kidney failure.

He was on dialysis for more than two years until his friend Clare donated her kidney in June this year.

Ciaran said he had a new lease of life.

“There really isn’t anyone better in my life who could do that for me and it brings a person closer to you," he said.

“Clare and Ashley are the two people responsible for giving me the life I have again.”

Politicians in Northern Ireland are looking at changing the law so that people are automatically donors unless they specifically say otherwise.

A spokesperson for the Health and Social Care Board said: "We don't need to wait for the new legislation to think about organ donation. People waiting for transplants don't have the luxury of time so we are all encouraged to have the conversation with our families today. It could save a life."

For more information on organ donation, visit www.donatelife.co.uk

Video journalist: Niall McCracken