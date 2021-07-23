The parklets popping up in Belfast city centre

Lockdown turned many towns and city centres across Northern Ireland into ghost towns with people working from home and shopping online.

Now that things have re-opened - what more can be done to bring people back?

One idea is turning spaces for car parking into places for people called 'parklets'.

Unlike pavement café licences, which allow for outdoor seating, these are permanent structures.

There are now two in Belfast city centre - on Ormeau Road and Linenhall Street - with plans for many more across Northern Ireland.