Some of the families of victims of the Omagh bomb have reacted to a Belfast High Court judge's ruling that there is a real prospect the attack was preventable.

The 1998 Real IRA bombing claimed the lives of 29 people, including a mother with unborn twins.

On Friday, Mr Justice Horner also called for new investigations on either side of the border.

The judge made the ruling in a case brought by Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden was one of the victims.

