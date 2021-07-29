BBC News

High street voucher scheme: £100 cards coming in September, says minister

Every adult in Northern Ireland will be able to apply for a £100 high street voucher in September, says Economy Minister Gordon Lyons.

The intention is to encourage spending at retailers that have been badly affected by the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Applications will be checked against the latest electoral register for verification.

